HighlandTV: Donegal International Rally Preview – Joule’s MD Ian Barrett

10 Jun 2017
Ian Barrett, Managing Director of Joule, the title sponsors of the Donegal International Rally will compete in the Rally for the first time year.

Joule, one of Ireland’s largest manufacturers of solar panels, tube systems and hot water cylinders have been the title sponsor since 2015 and are in the third and final year of the current deal.

It’s going to be a busy weekend for Ian and his team at Joule but he’s looking forward to taking on the roads of Donegal in his Darian car.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with Ian at the recent Rally launch…

