Detectives in London appeal to Irish people who may have information about London Bridge terrorist attack

Detectives from the London Metropolitan Police are appealing to Irish people who may have information about the terrorist attack at London Bridge last week to come forward.

In particular they want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the white van used in the incident, the suspects attacking members of the public or armed police engaging with them.

Meanwhile police say the three men tried to hire a 7-tonne truck just hours before they killed eight people – but failed because their payment card was declined.

Chief constable Paul Crowther from British Transport Police says he’s proud of how officers responded: