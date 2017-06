Derry are the 2017 Nicky Rackard Cup champions after defeating Armagh with a scoreline of 3-22 v 2-15 in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

Alan Grant with 1-05, Brian Cassidy with 1-04 and Gerard Bradley were the main scorers for Derry today in their convincing win 10 point win over Armagh.

The Nicky Rackard Cup Final win means that Derry will play in the Christy Ring Cup next year.

Derry manager Collie McGurk spoke after his side’s win…