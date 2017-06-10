£6.1m in funding announced for Derry and Strabane as part of PEACE IV Programme

Derry City and Strabane District Council Peace IV Partnership Board are inviting communities and interested individuals to register for the launch event celebrating £6.1m worth of funding under the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme coming into the local area.

The launch, a ‘Café Culture’ style half-day conference is taking place on Wednesday June 21st.

The aim of the event is to give community organisations, youth organisations, volunteers, and individuals in the council area and immediate cross-border area the opportunity to develop a better understanding of what’s in the local £6.1million PEACE IV Programme and how to engage with and benefit from it.

Advance registration is required for the launch event, which will be held in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry at 10.00am on Wednesday 21stJune 2017.

Welcoming the funding offer the Mayor, Cllr Maolíosa McHugh said that “This European Peace funding to help build positive relations locally will make a significant difference on the ground across our entire council area from rural areas, towns and villages and in the city.

For more information or to book visit the Councils website with the deadline for bookings Friday 16th June.