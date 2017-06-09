logo



Robbers leave elderly Ballybofey woman shaken as house is ransacked

09 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries in east Donegal.

Part of the investigation is that three males caught on CCTV at a house in Ballybofey may be responsible for robbing it and at least two other properties.

Timothy Browne’s Mother’s house in Ballybofey was targeted yesterday (Thursday) between 6pm and 7pm as they pair were shopping. They returned to find the house ransacked.

Mr Browne says the crime has left his elderly mother distressed – he is asking anyone with information to contact gardai:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


