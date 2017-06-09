Robbers leave elderly Ballybofey woman shaken as house is ransacked

Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries in east Donegal.

Part of the investigation is that three males caught on CCTV at a house in Ballybofey may be responsible for robbing it and at least two other properties.

Timothy Browne’s Mother’s house in Ballybofey was targeted yesterday (Thursday) between 6pm and 7pm as they pair were shopping. They returned to find the house ransacked.

Mr Browne says the crime has left his elderly mother distressed – he is asking anyone with information to contact gardai: