New Bishop Elect of Raphoe introduced at St Eunan’s Cathedral

Monsignor Alan Mc Guckian has been formally confirmed as Bishop of Raphoe. He will be ordained Bishop

on August 6th.

The announcement was jointly made in the Vatican, and at St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny, when outgoing Bishop Philip Boyce confirmed his departure and introduced his successor to the congregation…….

In his first address as Bishop Elect, Monsignor Mc Guckian spoke of the challenge ahead, and acknowledged that as he has never served as either a curate or a parish priest, his new role will involve a steep learning curve.

However, he said with the support of the priests and people of the Raphoe Diocese, he is looking forward to his ministry…………….