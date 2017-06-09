logo



Murray wants to see the 19th Hole open again as quickly as possible

09 Jun 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal County Councillor says a popular pub in Bridgend which has been gutted in a fire was a great focal point in the village.

Extensive damage has been caused to The 19th Hole in a blaze yesterday morning with fire crews from both sides of the border battling the fire for some time before it was brought under control.

Local Cllr. Jack Murray, who worked at the bar for a number of years, says its loss is a huge blow to both the owners and the community.

The Bar’s owner Robert Mc Intyre has told the Derry Journal he will reopen the bar after consulting with structural engineers and assessing what needs to be done.

Cllr Jack Murray is hopeful that will happen quickly…………

