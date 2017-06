A former Donegal Garda Reserve says he fears for the level of reserves in the county if training and remuneration isn’t increased.

Gerry Murphy resigned from the garda reserve today after 10 years – he says from a peak of up to 30 reserves, there are now only 6.

Garda reserves work for the equivalent of 4.80 an hour.

Mr Murphy says that while he is full of praise for local gardai, the Gardai is not providing proper training or proper reward for the risks they take: