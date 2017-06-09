Electoral wipeout for SDLP and UUP as May sees Westminister majority collapse

Voters in the UK have returned a hung Parliament following the general election.

The Conservatives, although still the biggest party, cannot now win an overall majority.

As things stand the Tories have lost 11 seats and Labour have gained 28.

The predicted results mean Prime Minister Theresa May is facing calls to stand down – but she says she’s staying to provide stability………….

However Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – who comfortably retained his constituency of Islington North says Theresa May should be stepping down……………….

In the North, the DUP are the biggest party with 10 seats, Sinn Fein have seven and one Independent, Lady Sylvia Hermon, has retained her seat.

The SDLP and UUP lost all their seats, with Michelle Gildernew toppling the UUP’s Tom Elliot in Fermanagh South Tyrone.

Barry Mc Elduff retained West Tyrone for Sinn Fein, while the DUP’s Gregory Campbell retained his seast in East Derry.

Arguably, Sinn Fein’s biggest victory came when Elisha Mc Callion took Foyle at the expense of the SDLP’s Mark Durkan.

He apologised to the party’s founder……….