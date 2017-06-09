logo



Council to consult on safety works between Polestar and Dry Arch

09 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Donegal County Council has published proposals for safety works between the Polestar and Dry Arch Roundabouts in Letterkenny.

The “N56 Four Lane Road Letterkenny Safety Improvement Scheme” includes proposals for the construction of a centre median, with turning lanes for the Bonagee Road and the Cullion Road.

A walkway/boardwalk adjacent to the River Swilly, footpaths and cycle ways and other improvements works are also proposed.

The consultation process gets underway on Wednesday next from 2pm – 8.00pm at the Letterkenny Public Service Centre.

Local Councillor Dessie Sheils is urging people to attend……….

More details –

 

The Safety Improvement Scheme being developed on the N56 ‘Four Lane Road’, Letterkenny consists of approximately 1.4km of the N56 starting at the Dry Arch Roundabout and terminating at the Polestar Roundabout and is currently at public consultation under Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations. The public information day will help to maximise engagement and awareness locally ahead of the end of the display period after which no submissions can be made.

 

The project will include:

a)      The provision of a centre median over the schemes length with the inclusion of right turning lanes for the L11142 Bonagee Road  and the L1094-1 Cullion Road

b)      The provision of footpaths and cycle ways

c)      The construction of a walkway/boardwalk for approx 100m adjacent to the River Swilly

d)      The provision of signalised pedestrian crossings

e)      Junction improvement works, pavement, signage and lining and other ancillary works

 

It is important that business owners or residents along this section of road make any submissions they deem

necessary now during the public consultation process. Transport Infrastructure Ireland are now keen to

progress the plan and it is likely to go ahead in the short term. The plan will be likely be voted upon/ implemented

at Full County Council level in Lifford sometime in late Summer/early Autumn 2017.

 

