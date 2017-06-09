logo



Cavan and Monaghan name their sides for Sunday’s Quarter Final

09 Jun 2017
by admin

 

Cavan and Monaghan have named their teams for Sunday’s Ulster football quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Monaghan have gone with the same starting 15 that were comfortable winners over Fermanagh in the preliminary round but Darren Hughes returns to match day 26 and will take his place on the bench.

While Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan has handed Championship debuts to Conor Madden and Niall Clerkin.
Monaghan Team
1. Rory Beggan
2. Fintan Kelly
3. Drew Wylie
4. Ryan Wylie
5. Colin Walshe
6. Vinny Corey
7. Neil Mc Adam
8. Kieran Hughes
9.Karl O’Connell
10. Gavin Doogan
11. Shane Carey
12. Dessie Ward
13. Conor Mc Carthy
14. Jack Mc Carron
15. Conor Mc Manus

Cavan Team
1. Raymond Galligan
2. Padraig Faulkner
3. Killian Clarke
4. Niall Murray
5. James McEnroe
6. Conor Moynagh
7. Gerard Smith
8. Liam Buchanan
9. Gearoid McKiernan
10. Cian Mackey
11. Conor Madden
12. Martin Reilly
13. Niall Clerkin
14. Niall McDermott
15. Sean Johnston

