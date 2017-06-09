Cavan and Monaghan name their sides for Sunday’s Quarter Final

Cavan and Monaghan have named their teams for Sunday’s Ulster football quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Monaghan have gone with the same starting 15 that were comfortable winners over Fermanagh in the preliminary round but Darren Hughes returns to match day 26 and will take his place on the bench.

While Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan has handed Championship debuts to Conor Madden and Niall Clerkin.

Monaghan Team

1. Rory Beggan

2. Fintan Kelly

3. Drew Wylie

4. Ryan Wylie

5. Colin Walshe

6. Vinny Corey

7. Neil Mc Adam

8. Kieran Hughes

9.Karl O’Connell

10. Gavin Doogan

11. Shane Carey

12. Dessie Ward

13. Conor Mc Carthy

14. Jack Mc Carron

15. Conor Mc Manus

Cavan Team

1. Raymond Galligan

2. Padraig Faulkner

3. Killian Clarke

4. Niall Murray

5. James McEnroe

6. Conor Moynagh

7. Gerard Smith

8. Liam Buchanan

9. Gearoid McKiernan

10. Cian Mackey

11. Conor Madden

12. Martin Reilly

13. Niall Clerkin

14. Niall McDermott

15. Sean Johnston