Bank of Ireland to impose further restrictions on rural branches – Doherty

It’s emerged that Bank of Ireland branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran, Glenties and Moville are to go completely cashless, with restrictions being imposed on cash transactions at all other branches outside Letterkenny.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the changes have been confirmed to him by senior Bank of Ireland Personnel, and he’s calling on the Finance Minister to use the government’s shares in the bank as leverage to have these decisions reversed.

Deputy Doherty says this is part of a wider reduction in services right across rural Ireland……..