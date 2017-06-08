logo



Wheelchair accessible bus stops being developed in Donegal – Pringle

08 Jun 2017
by News Highland

It’s been confirmed that Bus Eireann routes 30 & 32 Dublin – Donegal/Letterkenny will see the construction of wheelchair accessible bus stops begin later this year.

The National Transport Authority has also stated that work on the Lifford stop has already begun and due to be completed shortly.

It’s part of NTA’s commitment to install wheelchair accessible stops in every town in Ireland with a population of over 1,000 people.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle hopes that further funding will be secured to see the project progress across the county……………..

More News

23 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
  There were 23 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO. 14 of those people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department[...]
08 Jun 2017

19th Hole bar badly damaged in an accidental fire

0
Fire services from both sides of the border tackled a fire at the 19th Hole bar at Bridgend in the early hours of this morning. No injuries have been reported, but the building was[...]
08 Jun 2017

Over €468,000 announced for fisheries groups in Donegal

0
The Fisheries Local Action Group in Donegal has been allocated just over €468,000 under the latest round of funding announced by Minister Michael Creed. FLAG North comprises 31 gro[...]
08 Jun 2017

Canning claims Irish Water is ignoring Inishowen’s needs

0
Confirmation that work is to begin on improvements to the water supplies in Letterkenny and Creeslough has been widely welcomed. However, there is opposition to the contract, with [...]
08 Jun 2017

Bunagee Marine Development to open in Culdaff tomorrow

0
The new Bunagee Marine Development at Culdaff will be officially opened tomorrow. This project saw the development of a safe haven including a breakwater and pontoons to accommodat[...]
08 Jun 2017

Irish Water awards contract for Letterkenny and Creeslough

0
Irish Water is investing €19 million in improving the quality of water supplied to over 40,000 people served by the Letterkenny and Creeslough Water Supply Schemes. Working in part[...]
08 Jun 2017

