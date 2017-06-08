Wheelchair accessible bus stops being developed in Donegal – Pringle

It’s been confirmed that Bus Eireann routes 30 & 32 Dublin – Donegal/Letterkenny will see the construction of wheelchair accessible bus stops begin later this year.

The National Transport Authority has also stated that work on the Lifford stop has already begun and due to be completed shortly.

It’s part of NTA’s commitment to install wheelchair accessible stops in every town in Ireland with a population of over 1,000 people.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle hopes that further funding will be secured to see the project progress across the county……………..