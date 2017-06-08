Over €468,000 announced for fisheries groups in Donegal

The Fisheries Local Action Group in Donegal has been allocated just over €468,000 under the latest round of funding announced by Minister Michael Creed.

FLAG North comprises 31 groups in Donegal, who prepared and submitted funding applications.

According to Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh, the allocation is actually €159,000 more than the funding applied for by the groups.

Minister Mc Hugh says the 31 projects in Donegal were selected due to their contribution to community rejuvenation, enterprise, innovation, job creation and skills enhancement across the fishing, aquaculture and maritime industries.

FLAG North area strategy can be accessed here – http://www.bim.ie/media/bim/content/funding-forms/flags/6086-BIM-FLAG-North-strategy-1.pdf

Minister Mc Hugh’s press release –

The FLAG Scheme is co-funded by the Exchequer and the EU under Ireland’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) Operational Programme 2014-20. Over the duration of the EMFF programme, the FLAG Scheme will deliver €12 million in funding to Ireland’s coastal communities.

Minister McHugh said: “It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our volunteer FLAG Board members in Donegal that this year’s programme has delivered so many projects that will enhance the economic and social wellbeing of our coastal communities here in the county.

“I want to thank Minister Michael Creed for this fantastic funding announcement today and in particular the extra boost in funding to Donegal which is substantially more than the funding applied for.”

BIM’s Chief Executive Jim O’Toole added: “BIM has worked closely with all of our FLAG Boards around the coast this year as they developed and implemented their own local strategies.

“Seafood and its wider role in the community is at the core of this innovative programme and it is the diverse nature of the projects funded under the scheme that illustrates the true value of the seafood industry to our coastal communities and also the potential for further growth in the years ahead. I would like to thank the Minister and his officials for their support and our FLAG Board members who have given so much of their time and experience to this important programme”.

These grant awards contribute to the Action Plan for Rural Development.