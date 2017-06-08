logo



Michael Murphy says he’s fully fit for Ulster Semi Final

08 Jun 2017
Donegal captain Michael Murphy says he’s fully fit for the Ulster Senior Championship semi final against Tyrone on Sunday week in Clones.

Murphy sustained a knee injury playing for his club Glenswilly two weeks ago and was helped off the pitch.

He told gaa.ie, “I thought the worst at the time, like anybody tends to do, but it was more of an impact than anything twisted, I got that out of the way fairly quickly and it’s full-go now for the Tyrone game.”

In that same club game, Neil McGee injured his back but the Gweedore man is expected to be fit for the game.

Apart from a hand injury to Paul Brennan which forced him to miss the Antrim game, Donegal have a fully fit panel ahead of the tie with their neighbours.

Tyrone meanwhile, have been boosted by the news in recent days that Justin McMahon and Cathal McCarron are back training having missed the win over Derry.

Ronan McNabb is out with a broken ankle suffered in a club game.

