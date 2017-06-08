logo



Irish Water awards contract for Letterkenny and Creeslough

08 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Irish Water is investing €19 million in improving the quality of water supplied to over 40,000 people served by the Letterkenny and Creeslough Water Supply Schemes.

Working in partnership with Donegal County Council, Irish Water has awarded the contract to Glan Agua Ltd with construction due to commence this summer and expected to last for 20 months.

Irish Water say that the most significant element of this investment is the construction of new water treatment plants at Goldrum, which supplies Letterkenny and at Kildarragh, supplying Creeslough.

According to the utility, the project will safeguard the drinking water supply for the existing Letterkenny consumers and provide for economic and population growth into the future.

The works will ensure that both the Letterkenny Regional and Cresslough Water Supply Schemes will comply with EU drinking water directives as well as Irish regulations in an area where there is strong industrial, agricultural and tourism activity.

The project also includes the replacement of 4.5km of raw water main from Lough Keel to the new plant at Goldrum, upgraded pumping stations at Lough Keel and Lough Greenan and the construction of 1.5km of trunk water main

Completed works will lead to the decomissioning of the old Letterkenny and Creeslough water treatment plants.

Meanwhile Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher hopes that the work will lead to more local employment in the area……………

