Canning claims Irish Water is ignoring Inishowen’s needs

Confirmation that work is to begin on improvements to the water supplies in Letterkenny and Creeslough has been widely welcomed.

However, there is opposition to the contract, with Inishowen Councillor Paul Canning saying the Eddie Fullerton Pollen Dam should not be used to supply Letterkenny while there are still serious deficiencies in the south of the peninsula, particularly around Killea, Bridgend and Burnfoot.

He says Irish Water is ignoring calls for investment locally, while taking water out of Inishowen to bring it to Letterkenny…….