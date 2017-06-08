logo



Bunagee Marine Development to open in Culdaff tomorrow

08 Jun 2017
by News Highland

The new Bunagee Marine Development at Culdaff will be officially opened tomorrow.

This project saw the development of a safe haven including a breakwater and pontoons to accommodate up to 15 vessels at Bunagee Pier.

The project was developed by Donegal County Council as part of a major cross border and transnational project known as Sail West and involved 21 partners from Ireland, Northern Ireland and the West Coast of Scotland.

The new marine development at Bunagee is part of an overall Donegal County Council marine tourism strategy to grow our necklace of marine tourism infrastructure in order to bring Donegal to the forefront of marine tourism experiences in Europe.

The project cost just under €1.3million and was funded by the European Union’s INTERREG IVA Cross-border Programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

The Bunagee Marine Development was constructed as part of the wider Sail West project which saw the emergence of the well known MalinWaters brand in 2010.

The official opening is taking place at 2.30pm tomorrow.

