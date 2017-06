Fire services from both sides of the border tackled a fire at the 19th Hole bar at Bridgend in the early hours of this morning. No injuries have been reported, but the building was badly damaged.

Joseph Mc Taggart is Chief Fire Officer in Donegal…………..

Barry Mc Dowell, is Derry’s District Commander with the Northern Ireland Fire Service – He was at the scene of the fire, and spoke to Greg Hughes on the Shaun Doherty Show today………..