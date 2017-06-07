Over 4,500 Donegal students beginning state examinations today

More than 120 thousand students will begin their state exams this morning.

Nearly 57 thousand Leaving Cert students face English Paper 1 this morning – while it’s English and CSPE on the cards for the 62 thousand Junior Cert students.

In Donegal, 2,207 students are registered to sit the Leaving Cert, with 114 sitting the Leaving Cert Applied.

2,354 students are sitting the Junior Certiofiocate in the county, according to figures published by the State Examinations Commission.

It’s the first exam under the new junior cycle English programme, where the paper accounts for 90 percent of the grade.