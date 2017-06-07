Notorious conman who posed as Garda Detective operated in Donegal

The Donegal Crime Prevention Officer has confirmed that a notorious conman who posed as a Garda operated in Donegal for a time.

John ‘Buddy’ O’Brien of Abbeyfeale Co. Limerick has been jailed for 20 months for impersonating a member of the Gardai, theft and driving without insurance.

It’s understood that O’Brien presented himself as a plain clothes Garda detective to gain access to the homes of the vulnerable and elderly across the country.

He has 103 previous convictions.

Sgt. Paul Wallace spoke earlier to Greg Hughes on the Shaun Doherty Show: