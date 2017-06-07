Man accused of sex offences against teenage girl

A book of evidence is to be served on a 45-year-old man accused of forcing a girl in her early teens to strip off her clothes in a sex-card game.

Donegal District Court was told today(Tues) that gardai need another month to prepare the book for service on the defendant.

He is also to be tried on charges accusing him of involving the girl in truth or dare sex games.

The court was told that the charges are among a total of 14 sex offences the man is accused of committing against the child.

A fifteenth charge accuses him of ill-treating the girl.

He is also accused of ill-treatment against a second girl, also in her early teens.

The offences are alleged to have happened between June 20 2011 and December 21 2012.

Judge Kevin Kilrane agreed to prosecuting Inspector Dennis Joyce’s request to adjourn the case for one month to permit service of the book of evidence for trial in a higher court.

The judge adjourned the case to July 5 and granted the defendant continuing bail.

He issued an instruction that, for legal reasons, the names of the defendant and alleged victims and locations cannot be given at this stage.