Fiscal Council Report should spell the end of reckless tax cut promises – Doherty

07 Jun 2017
by News Highland

 

Leo Varadkar’s plans for the national debt have been undermined by the national budget watchdog.

The Fiscal Advisory Council says the current plans for lowering the national debt don’t go far enough – and need to be stepped up.

But the warning comes just weeks after the new Fine Gael leader said he wanted to ease back on the plans, and free up cash to be used elsewhere.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the report also warns about how the State is repeating previous mistakes – by relying too much on corporation tax:

