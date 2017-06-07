Councils should have an input into Capital Plan review – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy says the Public Expenditure Minister should give Donegal County Council an input into the review of the Capital Plan.

The plan, which was published in 2015, sets out a six year timeframe for an extimated €42 billion in infrastructural investment up to 2021. A reivew gets underway shortly, but Deputy Thomas Pringle says it transpires that local authorities have no input into the plan, and will not even be consulted as part of the review.

Deputy Pringle says given the history of chronic underinvestment in Donegal, the council should have a say in what projects in the county are funded……………