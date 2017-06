Businesses in the North West have until this Friday to submit expressions of interest to take part in a special trade mission leaving for Boston in November.

The trip, which runs from November 14th to 17th, offers places for 12 local companies across a range of industries. It’s being led jointly by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The head of the Local Enterprise Office in Donegal is Michael Tunney……..