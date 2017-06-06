logo



You’re Having A Laugh – The Wrong Answers

06 Jun 2017
Tune into Lee Gooch’s Drivetime  from 3.30pm Monday to Friday  for ‘You’re Having A Laugh’. Below is the list of wrong answers.

Simon Coveney

Jurgen Klopp

Michael Mc Intyre

John Travolta

Tom Cruise

Dwyane Johnston

Ben Affleck

Chris Hemsworth

Tommy Bowe

Micheal Martin

Ronan Keating

Rio Ferdinard

Dustin Hoffman

Burt Reynolds

Alister Sim

Jimmy Fallon

Gene Cordon

Wayne Johnston

Christopher Walkan

Frank Kelly

Jim Carey

Peter O’ Toole

David Williams

Ben Affleck

Ian Dempsey

Bill Clinton

Keith Walsh

Gene Cordon

Wayne Johnston

Greg Hughes

Eddie Murphy

Graham Norton

Scott Brown

Gavin Duffy

Terry Wogan

Rory Mc Elroy

Alex Baldwin

Michael Flatley

Shaun Doherty

Richard Gere

Jim Carey

Simon Cowell

Christopher Walken

Matt Leblanc

Teddy Sherham

Samuel L Jackson

Rubert Everett

Aidan Quinn

Pierce Brosnan

Paul Brennan (Fair City)

Fergal Darcy

Nicky Byrne

Brendan Frazer

Barrack Obama

Chris Ashmore

Side Joe Bob ( Simsons)

Gordon Ramsey

Ricky Jervais

Prince Charles

Enda Kenny

James Gordon

Jamie Dornan

Brendan O Conor

John Travolta

Will Smith

Benedict Cumberbatch

Frank Kelly

Conal Gallen

Ray Darcy

Derek Mooney

Ryan Tubridy

Graham Norton

Gay Byrne

Des Cathal

Brendan Grace

John Giles

Dermot Bannon

David Schwimmer

Steven Fry

Roy Keene

Kevin Dondon

Russell Crowe

Joe Duffy

Bradley Cooper

John Travolta

Mr Bean

Denzel Washington

Ed Sheerin

