Tyrone man recalls walking towards Borough Market as terror attack unfolded

06 Jun 2017
by News Highland

A man arrested in Limerick overnight in connection with the London Bridge attack has been released without charge.

The Moroccan man was arrested under the law that relates to forgeries and fraudulent ID.

It’s reported that ID documents were found at the man’s home, which shared the name of Rachid Redouane, one of the London Bridge attackers who had lived in Rathmines in Dublin until last year.

It comes as victims continue to give their accounts of what unfolded on Saturday night.

Iain McKenzie from Tyrone was walking towards Borough Market when jihadis ploughed into pedestrians and stabbed innocent victims:

Major Belfast company confirm new base in Letterkenny

3N Diagnostics Ltd have confirmed that they are establishing a new subsidiary in the CoLab in Letterkenny. The company, who are currently working on a new test for breast cancer sa[...]
