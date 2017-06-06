Tyrone man recalls walking towards Borough Market as terror attack unfolded

A man arrested in Limerick overnight in connection with the London Bridge attack has been released without charge.

The Moroccan man was arrested under the law that relates to forgeries and fraudulent ID.

It’s reported that ID documents were found at the man’s home, which shared the name of Rachid Redouane, one of the London Bridge attackers who had lived in Rathmines in Dublin until last year.

It comes as victims continue to give their accounts of what unfolded on Saturday night.

Iain McKenzie from Tyrone was walking towards Borough Market when jihadis ploughed into pedestrians and stabbed innocent victims: