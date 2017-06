Transport Infrastructure Ireland has given the green light for proposed improvement works on the N56 at Mountcharles to Drumbeigh road.

The first phase from Turris Hill to Drumbeigh is going to tender by July and tenders to be returned by the end of August.

The proposed works will involve the design and construction of approximately 2.75km of new National Secondary Road to Type 1 Single Carriageway.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it’s a vital project to the area: