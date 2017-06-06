Respite services to be phased back at Carndonagh Community Hospital

The Carndonagh Community Hospital Liaison Group has confirmed that respite care will be reinstated at the hospital on a phased basis.

Although welcoming the news, the group has expressed their disappointment that the temporary suspension was imposed in the first instance.

The group is now seeking a commitment from the HSE that a major capital refurbishment programme which is due to begin later this year will progress without disruption.

The Carndonagh Hospital Liaison Group Secretary is Joe Hegarty………..