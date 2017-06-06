Queen’s University professor Patrick Johnston to be laid to rest in Buncrana

Tributes have been paid Queen’s University professor Patrick Johnston who died suddenly while out cycling at Pinch Mountain on Sunday.

The road near Clonmany was closed for a time on Sunday while Gardai carried out an investigation.

It’s understood that he died of natural causes.

Professor Johnston’s death has been described as a ‘terrible loss’ to Queens University.

Born in Derry, he was frequent visitor to Inishowen and had a holiday home outside Buncrana.

Professor Johnston will be laid to rest in Desertegney Cemetery, Linsfort, Buncrana on Thursday.