‘Much Uncertainty’ still surrounds future of border regions a year on from Brexit vote – Harkin

More than a year after Britain voted to leave the EU much uncertainty still surrounds the future of border regions.

In particular, businesses have been left in limbo with some Northern Irish companies setting up a second operation across the border in Southern Ireland.

Midlands North-West MEP, Marian Harkin, speaking in Brussels says that a special programme needs to be set up to invest in both infrastructure and broadband access in the North West.

Taking into account Donegal’s geographical makeup the Midlands North-West MEP says the Government needs to make it a priority to invest in both infrastructure and broadband access for the region: