The M1 motorway is closed in the northbound direction between junctions 13 and 14, the turnoff for Ardee and the North West.

The collision involved a car and articulated truck.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 30s was seriously injured and removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

Diversions remain in place.