Letterkenny Shopping Centre and Retail Park deemed “marginally healthy”

06 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Retail Excellence Ireland says shopping centre owners and managenment companies need to look at rents, service charges and retail mix.

The group which represents retail shops and chains has just published its annual review of the health of shopping centres and retail parks.

It concludes that Brexit and sterling fluctuations are creating difficulties in border counties, particularly in Louth.

Letterkenny Shopping Centre was ranked 10th of 38 centres, while Letterkenny Retail Park was ranked 13th out of 31 across the country.

Both are categorised as “marginally healthy”.

David Fitzsimons is Chief Executive of Retail Excellence……………..

