Irish Water urged to fast track Fintown improvements

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is urging Irish Water to fast track the improvement of the water supply in Fintown.

The call comes after a Boil Water notice was issued on the Fintown Public Water Supply and Meenmore-Meenatinney group water scheme following the detection of crytosporidium in the water.

Irish Water announced earlier this yeat an investment of €1.1 million to improve water supplies in Fintown which Deputy Gallagher says needs to be pushed along with urgency.

He says the fact that works are ongoing means there may not be a significant delay in rectifying the project………….

Irish Water say the work at Fintown will be completed as quickly as possible.

Earlier today on the Shaun Doherty Show with Greg Hughes, Spokesperson Laurence Nash outlined the latest developments: