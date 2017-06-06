Almost €278,000 in Dormant Accounts money allocated to Donegal

Seven community groups in Donegal are to share in almost €278,000 worth of grants.

Social enterprise groups in Malin Head, Carndonagh, Termon, Lifford, Killybegs, Pettigo and Drimarone are to receive funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The announced funding is the second largest allocation per county in the country.

Under the funding package announced today, the LATCH Tourism Group in Lifford will receive almost €82,000, while An Craoibhin in Termon has been allocated just over €68,000.

Malin Head Community Association is to receive just over €33,000 while just over €27,000 has been allocated to Drimarone Community Development.

The Colgan Hall group in Carndonagh is getting just over €26,000, the Association for the Development of Pettigo is to receive €21,000, and the Foresters Hall in Killybegs has been allocated almost €20,000.

Welcoming the funding, Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh says he believes the projects being funded will play an important role in providing much-needed supports and services to local communities, particularly in rural areas.