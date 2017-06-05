Two appear in court charged with stabbing incident in Derry

Two people have appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today in connection with a stabbing incident in the Dungiven Road area of Derry on Friday last.

James Moore aged 32 of Moss Park, Derry was charged with assaulting a man occasioning actual bodily harm on June 2nd.

Laura Stepp also 32 of Clooney Terrace, Derry is charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

The court was told by a Police officer that they were called by an ambulance crew to attend to a man believed to be have been stabbed in the head in the Dungiven Road area of Derry on Friday last.

The alleged injured party was able to identify his alleged assailant as 32 year old Laura Stepp and her partner, James Moore also 32.

The alleged victim claimed that he heard noises outside, what he took to be threats in relation to an earlier incident which resulted in the victim reporting Moore and Stepp to police.

The man followed the pair when Moore was alleged to have turned and began struggling with the man.

Stepp then intervened and hit the man with hair straighteners leaving five puncture wounds to his head.

The court was told that when arrested Stepp spat at a police officer, saying ‘I am full of hep’ which was taken to mean hepatitis.

She was further alleged to have lashed out at an officer when getting in to a police vehicle.

The police officer described Stepp, who has 17 previous convictions, as having ‘a propensity for violence’ and following the incident Stepp is reported to have texted a family member saying: ‘I have tried to kill my neighbour.’

The case against Stepp has been adjourned until Thursday after bail was opposed on the grounds that the proposed address was too close to the alleged injured party and that Stepp would show a complete disregard for court orders.

Moore was remanded in custody to appear again on June 29.