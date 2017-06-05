NIFRS issue warning after firearms are discovered in a car which caught fire in Strabane

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have issued a fire safety warning after a car which caught fire in Strabane on Saturday contained fire arms.

The incident occurred in a supermarket car park in the town after an electrical fault caused the car to catch fire.

Whilst tackling the blaze, firefighters discovered two legally held fire arms with ammunition.

The Fire Service has issued a statement to inform people that if they are reporting a fire and persons are aware of anything that may be dangerous or hazardous it is imperative to make crews aware.

Such information will enable fire crews to mobilise the appropriate level of specialist officers and appliances.