Naomh naille claim first Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior men’s title

Naomh naille claimed their first ever Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior men’s title thanks to a 2-14 to 2-8 win over host club Tourmakeady reports Cóilín Duffy.

Steven Griffin scored 1-7 as Naomh Naille impressed throughout, but had to work hard for this win.

Trailing by 1-2 to 0-4 after 16 minutes following a Darren Kelly goal for the hosts, Naomh Naille worked hard with a Cathal O Lathain goal after 20 minutes, the Mountcharles outfit wouldn’t trail.

1-7 to 1-4 behind at half time, Tourmakeady lost their main scorer Kevin Dolan to a hamstring injury early on the restart, but worked hard levelling the tie following their second goal.

However a Griffin penalty goal brought Naomh Naille right back into the game, with Tourmakeady reduced to 14men with 28 minutes remaining as the Donegal men held out for a six point win.

Joint captain of Naomh naille Steven Griffin who scored 1-7 speaking to Cóilín Duffy after his sides Comórtas peile na Gaeltachta junior title win with a 2-14 to 2-8 victory over Tourmakeady: