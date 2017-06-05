logo



Naomh naille claim first Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior men’s title

05 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Naomh naille claimed their first ever Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior men’s title thanks to a 2-14 to 2-8 win over host club Tourmakeady reports Cóilín Duffy.

Steven Griffin scored 1-7 as Naomh Naille impressed throughout, but had to work hard for this win.

Trailing by 1-2 to 0-4 after 16 minutes following a Darren Kelly goal for the hosts, Naomh Naille worked hard with a Cathal O Lathain goal after 20 minutes, the Mountcharles outfit wouldn’t trail.

1-7 to 1-4 behind at half time, Tourmakeady lost their main scorer Kevin Dolan to a hamstring injury early on the restart, but worked hard levelling the tie following their second goal.

However a Griffin penalty goal brought Naomh Naille right back into the game, with Tourmakeady reduced to 14men with 28 minutes remaining as the Donegal men held out for a six point win.

Joint captain of Naomh naille Steven Griffin who scored 1-7 speaking to Cóilín Duffy after his sides Comórtas peile na Gaeltachta junior title win with a 2-14 to 2-8 victory over Tourmakeady:

More Sport

Naomh naille claim first Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior men’s title

0
Naomh naille claimed their first ever Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior men’s title thanks to a 2-14 to 2-8 win over host club Tourmakeady reports Cóilín Duffy. Steven Grif[...]
05 Jun 2017

Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Quarter-Final Draw

0
Holders Donemana have been given a home draw against Coleraine in the quarter-finals of the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup. The Holm side are aiming for a record-equalling sixth suc[...]
05 Jun 2017

McMahon boost for Tyrone

0
Justin McMahon has given Tyrone a major boost by coming through a club game at the weekend without adverse reaction to a quad muscle injury. The former All-Star full-back is in lin[...]
05 Jun 2017

Naomh Conaill suffer semi final defeat in Mayo

0
Reigning Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior football champions Naomh Conaill bowed out of the 2017 competition after a 1-12 to 0-14 loss to Cill na Martra in Tourmakeady on Sunday[...]
04 Jun 2017

Ireland beat Uruguay: Shane Duffy Reaction

0
Republic of Ireland recorded an impressive ‘3’ International Friendly victory against Uruguay ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria. Goals from Jo[...]
04 Jun 2017

Clones will host Donegal Tyrone semi final

0
The Ulster Council have confirmed the venues for this year’s championship semi finals. St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones will host Donegal v Tyrone on Sunday 18th June at 2[...]
04 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit