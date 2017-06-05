logo



McMahon boost for Tyrone

05 Jun 2017
Justin McMahon has given Tyrone a major boost by coming through a club game at the weekend without adverse reaction to a quad muscle injury.

The former All-Star full-back is in line to return to the starting line-up for the Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal on Sunday week.

But concerns remain over another experienced defender, Cathal McCarron, who continues to struggle with a hamstring problem.

Both players missed the facile first round win over Derry at Celtic Park.

Along with McMahon, Ronan O’Neill and Conor Meyler came through Omagh’s Division One league win over Carrickmore without picking up any injuries.

Ironically, in the light of Red Hand defensive woes, two of the most effective performers in that game were two former Tyrone defenders – Joe McMahon, who last month announced his retirement from inter-county football, and Carrickmore’s Johnny Munroe, who recently quit Mickey Harte’s squad.

Tyrone’s players were all in action for their clubs at the weekend, with no injury problems reported from a full round of league fixtures.

