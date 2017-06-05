logo



Emergency meeting scheduled to address recent Carndonagh break-ins

05 Jun 2017
by News Highland

An emergency meeting over the recent spate of break-ins and thefts in Carndonagh is taking place tomorrow.

The meeting between public representatives and local Gardai has been called to explore preventative measures in response to the number of attacks on business premises in the town.

Last week it was revealed that Gardai have apprehended a number of people in connection with the break-ins.

Local Cllr. Albert Doherty is urging business owners in Carndonagh and surrounding area to contact him with any concerns they wish to highlight during the meeting:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


