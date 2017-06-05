logo



Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Quarter-Final Draw

05 Jun 2017
by admin

Holders Donemana have been given a home draw against Coleraine in the quarter-finals of the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup.

The Holm side are aiming for a record-equalling sixth successive cup win and face the Bannsiders in a repeat of last season’s final.

Ardmore, who won the competition for the only time in 1994 have home advantage over Fox Lodge, while there is an all Championship clash as Ballyspallen entertain Strabane.

The last tie is a local derby with the North-West’s newest club Newbuildings taking on neighbours Bready at their recently opened ground.

The ties will be played on Saturday June 17th.

The draw is as follows:

Ardmore v Fox Lodge
Ballyspallen v Strabane
Newbuildings v Bready
Donemana v Coleraine

More Sport

Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Quarter-Final Draw

0
Holders Donemana have been given a home draw against Coleraine in the quarter-finals of the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup. The Holm side are aiming for a record-equalling sixth suc[...]
05 Jun 2017

McMahon boost for Tyrone

0
Justin McMahon has given Tyrone a major boost by coming through a club game at the weekend without adverse reaction to a quad muscle injury. The former All-Star full-back is in lin[...]
05 Jun 2017

Naomh Conaill suffer semi final defeat in Mayo

0
Reigning Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior football champions Naomh Conaill bowed out of the 2017 competition after a 1-12 to 0-14 loss to Cill na Martra in Tourmakeady on Sunday[...]
04 Jun 2017

Ireland beat Uruguay: Shane Duffy Reaction

0
Republic of Ireland recorded an impressive ‘3’ International Friendly victory against Uruguay ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria. Goals from Jo[...]
04 Jun 2017

Clones will host Donegal Tyrone semi final

0
The Ulster Council have confirmed the venues for this year’s championship semi finals. St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones will host Donegal v Tyrone on Sunday 18th June at 2[...]
04 Jun 2017

Donegal All-County League Results 4th June 2017

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 – Saturday Dungloe 0-09 V 1-13 St Eunan’s Glenswilly 1-08 V 0-15 Kilcar Milford 2-15 V 2-11 Bundoran St Michael’s 1-19 V 1-08 Four Ma[...]
04 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit