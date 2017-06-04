Two people to appear at Derry Magistrates Court charged in connection with stabbing incident

Two people are due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with a stabbing incident in the city on Friday night.

A man and woman both 32 were arrested following a report that a man in his 40s was stabbed a number of times to the back of the head at approximately 11:40pm in the Dungiven Road area of Derry.

The man has since been discharged from hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both man and woman are to appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the incident.

The woman is charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

The man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 31 year old male who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.