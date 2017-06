The Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior Final on Monday afternoon is the next stop for St. Naul’s in Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo.

It took extra-time to separate St. Nauls and Kerry’s Lispole, in a game that finished with a 7 point win for the Mountcharles men, 2-19 v 2-12.

St. Naul’s will face the winners of the game between hosts Tourmakeady and their countymen Achill in Monday’s final at 2pm.

The St. Naul’s selector John McNulty met with Coilin Duffy after the semi-final…