Naomh Conaill suffer semi final defeat in Mayo

Reigning Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior football champions Naomh Conaill bowed out of the 2017 competition after a 1-12 to 0-14 loss to Cill na Martra in Tourmakeady on Sunday evening writes Cóilín Duffy.

In wet conditions Naomh Conaill set off on a trademark comeback having trailed by five points in the 30th minute, and held the Cork side to just two further scores, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

Cill na Martra held a large share of possession in the opening half, but just led by a point at the break on a 0-8 to 0-7 scoreline, having scored the final three points of the half.

AJ Gallagher, Dermot Molloy and Eoin Wade were among Naomh Conaill scorers, while Shane Dineen and Michael O Deasuna worked hard for their opponents.

Cill na Martra began the second half brightly with a Finbar Healy goal, and while they moved 1-10 to 0-8 ahead Naomh Conaill never gave up.

Molloy, Brendan McDyre, Leon Thompson and Anthony Thompson all claimed fine scores to cut the gap to the minimum with five and a half minutes remaining, but despite eight minutes of injury-time Cill na Martra held out to reach their first ever decider.