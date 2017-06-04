logo



Naomh Conaill suffer semi final defeat in Mayo

04 Jun 2017
by admin

Reigning Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior football champions Naomh Conaill bowed out of the 2017 competition after a 1-12 to 0-14 loss to Cill na Martra in Tourmakeady on Sunday evening writes Cóilín Duffy.

In wet conditions Naomh Conaill set off on a trademark comeback having trailed by five points in the 30th minute, and held the Cork side to just two further scores, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

Cill na Martra held a large share of possession in the opening half, but just led by a point at the break on a 0-8 to 0-7 scoreline, having scored the final three points of the half.

AJ Gallagher, Dermot Molloy and Eoin Wade were among Naomh Conaill scorers, while Shane Dineen and Michael O Deasuna worked hard for their opponents.

Cill na Martra began the second half brightly with a Finbar Healy goal, and while they moved 1-10 to 0-8 ahead Naomh Conaill never gave up.

Molloy, Brendan McDyre, Leon Thompson and Anthony Thompson all claimed fine scores to cut the gap to the minimum with five and a half minutes remaining, but despite eight minutes of injury-time Cill na Martra held out to reach their first ever decider.

More Sport

Naomh Conaill suffer semi final defeat in Mayo

0
Reigning Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Senior football champions Naomh Conaill bowed out of the 2017 competition after a 1-12 to 0-14 loss to Cill na Martra in Tourmakeady on Sunday[...]
04 Jun 2017

Ireland beat Uruguay: Shane Duffy Reaction

0
Republic of Ireland recorded an impressive ‘3’ International Friendly victory against Uruguay ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria. Goals from Jo[...]
04 Jun 2017

Clones will host Donegal Tyrone semi final

0
The Ulster Council have confirmed the venues for this year’s championship semi finals. St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones will host Donegal v Tyrone on Sunday 18th June at 2[...]
04 Jun 2017

Donegal All-County League Results 4th June 2017

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 – Saturday Dungloe 0-09 V 1-13 St Eunan’s Glenswilly 1-08 V 0-15 Kilcar Milford 2-15 V 2-11 Bundoran St Michael’s 1-19 V 1-08 Four Ma[...]
04 Jun 2017

League of Ireland Mid-Season Review with Kevin McHugh

0
The SSE Airtricity League finished up the matches before the mid-season break on Friday evening. Cork City are runaway leaders at the break, 18 points ahead of last year’s ch[...]
04 Jun 2017

Circuit of Munster Rally results

0
Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in a Fiesta WRC has won the Circuit of Munster Rally, round four of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship. He finished 12.4 seconds ahead of the For[...]
04 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit