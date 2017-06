The SSE Airtricity League finished up the matches before the mid-season break on Friday evening.

Cork City are runaway leaders at the break, 18 points ahead of last year’s champions Dundalk.

Derry City are 21 points behind the leaders in third place, and Finn Harps are 2 points above the drop-zone in 8th place.

Kevin McHugh reviewed the League of Ireland season so far on Sunday Sport…