Ireland beat Uruguay: Shane Duffy Reaction

Republic of Ireland recorded an impressive ‘3’ International Friendly victory against Uruguay ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Goals from Jonathan Walters, Cyrus Christie and substitute James McClean sealed the victory at the Aviva Stadium despite Jose Gimenez’s first-half equaliser.

Martin O’Neill made eight changes from the 3-1 defeat against Mexico in New Jersey as Burnley defender Kevin Long made his first start for Ireland.

Derry’s Shane Duffy returned to competitive action last Friday and played again for the Republic on Sunday.

Duffy was out since early March with a broken foot and had to watch from the sidelines as his club Brighton won promotion to the Premier League.