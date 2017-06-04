logo



Ireland beat Uruguay: Shane Duffy Reaction

04 Jun 2017
by admin

Shane Duffy

Republic of Ireland recorded an impressive ‘3’ International Friendly victory against Uruguay ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Goals from Jonathan Walters, Cyrus Christie and substitute James McClean sealed the victory at the Aviva Stadium despite Jose Gimenez’s first-half equaliser.

Martin O’Neill made eight changes from the 3-1 defeat against Mexico in New Jersey as Burnley defender Kevin Long made his first start for Ireland.

Derry’s Shane Duffy returned to competitive action last Friday and played again for the Republic on Sunday.

Duffy was out since early March with a broken foot and had to watch from the sidelines as his club Brighton won promotion to the Premier League.

Highland’s Martin Holmes spoke with Shane after the win over  Uruguay in Dublin…

