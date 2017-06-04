logo



Donegal All-County League Results 4th June 2017

04 Jun 2017
AllSportStore.com Division 1 – Saturday
Dungloe 0-09 V 1-13 St Eunan’s
Glenswilly 1-08 V 0-15 Kilcar
Milford 2-15 V 2-11 Bundoran
St Michael’s 1-19 V 1-08 Four Masters


AllSportStore.com Division 2 – Saturday
Termon 2-12 V 0-13 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Naomh Columba 3-10 V 0-09 Killybegs
Malin 0-08 V 0-08 Buncrana
Aodh Ruadh 1-19 V 3-14 Ardara – Played Friday

AllSportStore.com Division 3 – Sunday
Fanad Gaels 1-11 V 1-07 Naomh Bríd
Red Hughs 1-13 V 2-13 Naomh Ultan
Letterkenny Gaels 2-04 V 4-16 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Burt 0-12 V 2-12 Moville – Played Saturday

AllSportStore.com Division 4 – Sunday
Convoy 1-07 V 0-10 Na Rossa
Naomh Pádraig Muff 0-07 V 3-09 Urris
Naomh Colmcille 2-17 V 0-06 Naomh Pádraig Lifford – Played Saturday
Robert Emmets 0-12 V 1-15 Carndonagh – Played Saturday

AllSportStore.com Division 5 – Sunday
St Eunan’s 1-10 V 0-02 Sean Mac Cumhaill – Played Friday
Naomh Columba 2-12 V 2-12 Glenfin – Played Friday

Donegal All-County League Results 4th June 2017

