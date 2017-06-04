Council pursuing resolution to flooding issues at Gaoth Dobhair schools

It’s been confirmed that Donegal County Council is actively pursuing a resolution to a significant flooding issue in West Donegal.

There have been numerous calls to address reoccurring flooding on the carriageway and access routes between both Lunnaigh School and Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair with the problem at its worst in winter.

It’s understood the Council is currently examining the situation and plans are likely to progress to development stage shortly.

Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh says there are a number of contributing factors to the flooding which he now hopes can be rectified: