Welsh boxer Sean McGoldrick, whose father is from Ballyshannon, will fight on June 10th 2017 in Belfast in his second professional bout.

The Welshman won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, and then won bronze in the same competition four years later. He turned professional in December 2016, and won his first fight in March 2017.

McGoldrick discussed his Donegal heritage, his previous accomplishments and his upcoming fight with Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…