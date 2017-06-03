logo



Tributes paid to Seamus Coleman at Civic Reception

03 Jun 2017
by admin

The Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was afforded a civic reception by Donegal Co. Council.

It was a proud moment for the Killybegs man who is proud of his roots.

However, the Everton defender is currently recovering from a broken leg and was asked about how the recovery is going.

 

Former Finn Harps captain Kevin McHugh and long-serving St. Catherine’s clubman Hugh McFadden paid tribute to Seamus.

 

Seamus Coleman’s family were also there for the occasion, His father Henry spoke with Highland Radio and was certainly a proud father.

